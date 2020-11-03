The Falls School Board in special session Monday discussed support needed for students and staff as the school year progresses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
No action was taken Monday, however, the board could consider a planning day for elementary staff and a venue to house more high school students when it meets Nov. 16.
Superintendent Kevin Grover told the board staff members were surveyed on their thoughts about the school year. While he said a majority are happy with how things are going, many are still feeling overloaded with additional tasks associated with the pandemic.
“Time is a major issue,” Grover told The Journal Tuesday morning, adding the challenge of balancing in-person and distance learners is time consuming.
With the hope of better serving students and families, Grover said the board may consider giving elementary staff a planning day each month. Should that be approved, students would not be in the building that day, but would have work of some kind sent home they would be required to do.
“We understand that would be an inconvenience to families,” Grover said of the potential action. “I think the need is there right now.”
At the high school, Grover suggested the board consider finding a local venue to support more students in person on days they are distance learning.
“A major concern at the high school is there are some students who are not doing as well as they’d would if they were in-person at school full time,” he said. “We just can’t bring more students into the building right now... Some are doing just fine at home. Others are struggling.”
Currently, students in grades 6-12 who are not full time distance learners attend school in-person two days a week and distance learn the other three. No students are in the building on Wednesdays.
“Our main focus is how do we support the kids who are starting to slip through the cracks?” Grover said. “Maybe we need to find a venue where we could support more kids at once.”
COVID update
Grover said as of Monday, there were 185 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Koochiching County, which includes three active cases associated to the district.
While the superintendent said he has seen a lot of good examples of things going on related to COVID, there have also been situations where “we are dropping our guard.”
“We have to reiterate: Don’t take any chances,” he said.
Grover and Bill Mason, athletic director, plan to meet with coaches and advisers of fall sports and activities this week to remind them to be diligent on COVID-related protocols. The men will thank coaches and advisers for all they’re doing, but also plead they not take any chances.
Photos of athletes without masks riding school buses have been brought to officials’ attention, and Grover said it’s important to remind coaches and advisers of their role in not ruining opportunities for winter sports and activities.
Board Chairperson Ted Saxton said he sees some coaches and advisers taking the pandemic more serious than others. He said he was impressed with the compliance he saw while he was in the school last week, but said if everyone isn’t doing their part, precautions become pointless.
“It is a privilege that they’re doing this stuff right now... the least they can do, they being everybody involved in sports, when they can, is be responsible,” he said. “I’m not calling out any sports teams individually. I do notice it’s not all sports teams.”