The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds homeowners and renters to file for their 2017 property tax refund before it expires on Aug. 15. Claims for 2018 property tax refunds can also be filed on or before Aug. 15, though those claims for refund do not expire until next August.
“Property tax refunds are important for Minnesota families, and with an average refund of over $925 for homeowners and over $700 for renters, we want to make sure all eligible taxpayers are taking the opportunity to claim their refunds,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “About 680,000 eligible homeowners and renters in Minnesota received nearly $500 million in property tax refunds last year.”
Taxpayers should keep these tips in mind as they file for property tax refunds.
Find out if you qualify for a property tax refund. Renters and homeowners that meet certain household income requirements may be eligible. Visit our website to see if you qualify or type property tax refund into the Search box.
Homeowners can file for free. Eligible homeowners can use the department’s electronic filing system to file their property tax refund for free. Visit our website to see if you qualify to use this free service.
Include the right information. Renters should make sure to include their Certificate of Rent Paid form issued by their landlord in January. Homeowners should make sure to use the information from their property tax statements issued by their county each spring.
Direct deposit. Direct deposit is the most secure way to get your refund. Make sure your banking information is active and up-to-date when filing your return.
Track your refund. You can track where your property tax refund is in the process by using our Where’s My Refund? system. The system will show you which of the four stages your refund is in and whether you need to take any action to allow us to complete the processing of your refund. You will see the date your refund was issued when it is finished processing.
Each tax return is different and we review every return to verify the information on the return. Returns may take longer to review and process than in prior years because of the increase in attempted refund fraud, so do not spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account. The department will take the time necessary to review property tax returns to make sure taxpayer dollars are not getting into the hands of criminals through scams, stolen personal information, and identity theft.