With a face mask mandate expected this week by Gov. Tim Walz, International Falls City Council’s discussion about a citywide mask requirement is likely moot.
The council Monday said it would schedule a special meeting to discuss implementing a mandatory mask policy in public places in the city.
It had a lengthy discussion about the pros and cons of such a policy, with Councilors Leon Ditsch, Chelsea Nelson and Joe Krause favoring a mandatory mask policy, with each citing their reasons. Councilor Walt Buller was absent from the meeting.
Mayor Harley Droba argued against a mandatory mask policy for the city, saying that the state, Koochiching County and other area governments have not mandated masks. Should International Falls require masks, it would drive small businesses to move out of the area, he said.
Droba said Koochiching County is among the top six counties with the fastest growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in state: as of Monday, there are 37 positive cases, two deaths, in a county with about 13,000 people.
That said, he said he had reservations about a mandatory mask policy, and believed the other governments should have taken action first.
Nelson said she believes the science that masks will help curb the spread of the virus; Krause noted that other communities and larger businesses are already requiring it; and Ditsch said there’s nothing wrong with being the first to require masks.
In related business, the council will require that masks be worn during the upcoming Crazy Daze retail sale Wednesday. Councilors said a police officer will be on site to enforce the requirement. People who do not wear masks will be asked to do so, if they refuse, they will be asked to leave the event area.
Droba said he’s received a number of calls from people concerned about the increasing numbers of positive cases and deaths. Some urged him to cancel Crazy Daze, since the council had canceled July 4 activities.
He suggested a compromise for Crazy Daze by requiring masks.
Local Chamber of Commerce President Tricia Heibel said she understands and shares the concerns about public safety during the pandemic, but asked the council to consider ways to make the retail event safe and successful for businesses.
She noted the governor has not re-closed retail stores and the state approved the permit to close the downtown street to traffic for the event. Masks could be available on each end of the event, she said, and some retailers have already modified how and what they would offer for sale to accommodate social distancing and discourage touching of items.
Councilors said they shared concerns about both the safety of the public and the survival of the community’s small businesses.
But wondered about how people would stay safe.
“If one person dies, was it worth having this?” asked Ditsch.
But the council had earlier agreed to allow the event to be held, provided no restrictions were implemented by the state that would prohibit it from happening.
Droba noted the council was discussing whether to require masks, not whether to allow the event to happen.
Nelson, who voiced reluctance to vote yes, did so saying “it’s the next best option” to canceling the event, and asked business owners to help the city enforce the mask requirement.
Ditsch, too, voted yes because voting no would have meant not requiring masks.
Petition opposed
In other business Monday, Matt Koerbitz presented the council a petition, signed by many business local owners, opposing vacation of an 18-foot wide alley near the former TeePee Motel, 1501 2nd Ave., as requested by Northern Border Investments, LLC.
A public hearing on the request for the alley vacation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers.
The petition refers to opposition to “abatement” of the alley, but city Administrator Ken Anderson told The Journal Northern Border Investments, LLC, has not asked for abatement, only vacation. Abatement usually refers a government providing an individual a reduction or elimination of taxes paid on a property.
The petition said those who signed it agree with a need for development in the community, but believe that Northern Border Investments, NBI, should be developing the site themselves.
The petition goes onto say that it is believed NBI will receive a larger profit when the alley is sold to a larger company, and that will impact other local business owners. In addition, it refers to demolition by the city of the damaged TeePee Motel structure, following a fire there. The petition said the “towns people have already paid nearly $40,000” for the demolition. The city demolished the building under a city program.
The petition also states that before the council votes, the applicant must have an approved plan review from the local planning and zoning administrator and a letter of guarantee from their bank that shows funds are available for the development project proposed.
“If they cannot prove they have the funds — the vote should not even be considered,” it said, estimating the proposed project value could be from $25,000 to $25 million.
The petition also referred to the city allowing an alley vacation on a previously proposed project that did not materialize.
In other business, the council agreed to seek proposals for professional services to install communications equipment for conducting broadcast/video teleconferencing, and allowing remote meetings, in the council chambers.
Councilors noted that participation in council meetings has increased since the meetings may now be attended “remotely,” and want to continue that trend. Money for the project will come from funds the city received in a federal grant to help governments with the financial costs associated with the pandemic.
The council also Monday appointed Shaila Spry to serve as City Beach Camp Host July through Labor Day weekend.