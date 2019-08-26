Points scored by the Bronco football team this season will work toward more than a win – they'll help raise money for cancer.
Every time the Broncos score a touchdown or recover a turnover at home games, a bucket will be passed around the stands to collect money for the Koochiching County Cancer Fund.
“The community does a lot for Bronco football,” said assistant coach Jerad Kostiuk said. “We wanted to give back to the community as a team.”
The cause hits close to home for the coach.
Just a few years ago, Kostiuk's wife, Ashley, battled an aggressive form of breast cancer at just 31 years old.
“These guys have been with me and supported me,” Kostiuk said of the football team. “This is my release to coach these guys... They saw how it affected me.”
Kostiuk said the financial help from the local cancer fund offered relief for he and his family.
“You don't know what the financial cost can be,” he said of cancer-related treatments. “Overall, it is such an emotional burden and you don't start worrying about bills until they start coming in.”
Forming the idea
Kostiuk heard of two young football players from Memphis, Tenn., who came up with "touchdowns for cancer" to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
“They were able to raise $35,000 in a season,” Kostiuk said. “I thought we could do something like that up here... We will keep the money local.”
The team was on board as soon as the idea was presented.
“It gives us more motivation to go harder out there,” said Jace Hallin, co-captain. “We're giving back to the community.”
Kostiuk agreed.
“This is getting them excited,” he said. “Everybody knows somebody (touched by cancer). For me personally, the local cancer fund really made it easier... It was a huge deal.”
Co-captain Travis Kalar said his grandma lost her battle with lung cancer when he was about 10 years old.
“It's nice to help people out,” he said. “It makes us want to get out there and play better.”
Other support
There has already been support from the community for the effort.
Kostiuk said local businesses have agreed to sponsor all four of the team's home games, and to provide a certain amount to match money collected. Snap Fitness, Packaging Corporation of America, Rotary Club of International Falls and Coca-Cola Bottling will act as sponsors, and Stewart's Super One has also pledged a monetary donation.
“So far, the support has been unreal,” Kostiuk said.
In addition, J2M Apparel designed shirts to coincide with the effort. The football boosters will cover the cost of the shirts – which will be sold at games – and proceeds will also go into the Koochiching County Cancer Fund.
“I hope this will go over well,” Kostiuk said. “We plan on scoring a lot of points this season, so it has the potential to generate some money and raise awareness to this cause.”
The captains and coach said they're expecting a good season with more wins on their record.
“We want people to come out,” Kalar said.
Kostiuk said the team looks strong at practice, and while he is hopeful for a winning season, perspective won't be lost.
“Football is football, and this is so much bigger than that,” he said. “These cancer survivors are the real heroes... along with their family members who go through it with them. They're going through a lot more than we are out on the football field, We're happy to use the sport to raise awareness and money.”
Any business or person who wants to help with with or donate to the effort can contact Kostiuk at 218-290-2237.