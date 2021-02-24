International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Alicia Budgris, Wednesday: After our cold snap last week the weather took a full turn with temps in the 40’s the last couple days. This warmer weather has been hard on the trails, but they are still rideable at this point.
Please take caution when riding as some areas may be warn down and rough. Our guys will get out some over the next few days to see how things are holding up and we will keep our Facebook page updated with any changes.
There is some chances of snow in the upcoming forecast so keep your fingers crossed that we still have a few weeks of winter ahead of us.