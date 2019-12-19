Polar Polers Ski Club
Sunday: We rolled and groomed all the Tilson Creek trails yesterday- including the Blue and Red. There are still rough spots on the Red and on the Blue shelter loop, but all very skiable.
Voyageurs National Park
Dec. 12: Sullivan Bay, Blind Ash Bay, Oberholtzer, and Rainy Lake Recreation snowshoe trails are now open. The Echo Bay Trail, Rainy Lake Recreation Ski Trail, and Tilson Connector Trail are all packed and tracked and ready for winter recreation.
The ice is strengthening, but is not thick enough to safely stake trails yet. Some pressure ridges have developed on Kabetogama, but they are not moving at this time.
Snowshoe and Cross-Country Ski loans are available for the 2019-2020 winter season at the Rainy Lake Visitor Center. Check the visitor center’s winter hours to plan your visit.
International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Sunday, Pres. Jim Bigler: It’s going to be making ice the next few days. We need it with all the rain we had this fall. There are areas where water is flowing across our trails and is slow in freezing up so please be careful out there.
Hopefully, we’ll get some good amounts of snow so we can get the groomers out after this cold spell. Hats off to John and Ryan who worked really hard on clearing the Arrowhead Trail from the Blue Ox to the K3 last week.
If your out for a ride, respect people’s property, watch your speeds, stay on the right side of the trail and have fun.