A blocked railroad crossing Tuesday morning prevented a local school bus driver from picking up students as wind chills dipped well below zero.
The delay was caused when a stalled southbound Canadian National Railway train blocked access to the east end of County Road 24, or the Van Lynn Road, for more than 30 minutes Tuesday, causing the Independent No. 361 school bus to turn around.
“Dispatch called all the parents (of children on the east side of the tracks) and told them we couldn't get down there,” said Tom Holt, district maintenance and transportation director. “The driver turned around because the kids already on the bus couldn't be late... This isn't the first time buses have been late because they've been waiting for trains.”
The about half a dozen students affected finally arrived at school at 9 a.m., about 30 minutes after the first bell, Holt said.
The Koochiching County Board later that morning agreed to send a letter to CN officials addressing ongoing concerns caused by train delays.
“(Tuesday) morning, they were unloading containers to be X-rayed, and evidently where they were unloading, they were not clearing the tracks,” said board Chairperson Brian McBride.
There are times when westbound traffic on the Van Lynn Road uses a northbound access road on CN property to travel around the blocked tracks. McBride said a “reliable source” informed him CN officials have discussed placing a locked gate on that road to block access.
Commissioner Wade Pavleck said that is something he could not see the board supporting.
“We have our constituents out there who need to get through there in an emergency,” he said of the access road.
Commissioner Kevin Adee, who lives on the east side of the tracks, agreed.
“If they put a gate up, something's got to happen,” Adee said of alternative ways to access the east end of the road. “Something's got to happen or someone's going to die (in an emergency situation).”
Koochiching County Chief Deputy Jon Froemke confirmed to board members the train did block the tracks for at least 30 minutes, but said the sheriff's office is limited on what it can do.
“As far as the sheriff's office, we have no authority or no power to do anything to CN when they block the rail,” he said. “Due to the fact that it's a customs crossing makes it even more difficult... Unfortunately, we see them not taking the time to (separate) the train... to keep traffic going.”
In addition, Froemke said tickets have been issued to CN in the past, however, the company has said they will no longer pay the fines.
The letter county administration will send to CN officials will include an invitation for CN and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials to attend a future county board meeting to discuss concerns. The letter will be copied to the sheriff's office and the Koochiching County attorney.
Alexandre Boulé, CN senior adviser of media relations and public affairs, told The Journal CN understands the concerns of the residents and, even if operations require passing through public crossings and sometimes require unscheduled stoppages, CN will continue to work hard to minimize the impacts.
"At CN, we always encourage communities to reach out to us and identify railroad operations before allowing new developments," he said. "That being said, CN welcomes the engagement and is open to discuss potential solutions with the county."
In case of an emergency situation where a crossing is blocked, Boulé said citizens may contact CN police communications center at 1-800-465-9239. The number is also located at the crossing behind the cross bucks, he added.
In other business Tuesday, the board set the county tax levy at $4.6 million, a 3-percent increase from what was collected in 2019. The action includes a 1.6-percent tax rate increase from 2019, based on the level of projected revenue needed for the 2020 budget.
“It's almost scary to hear that amount, but I guess that's what it is,” Commissioner Wayne Skoe said.
Pavleck said the levy was around $3 million when he started serving on the board 28 years ago.
“We're still in better shape than a lot (of other counties),” he said.
Commissioners in St. Louis County this week approved its $407 million 2020 budget – the largest to date.
In a pair of 4-1 votes, the Beltrami County Board also this week set its 2020 tax levy at $24.8 million, a 5.85-percent increase from 2019.