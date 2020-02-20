TruStar Federal Credit Union announced this week the payment of a patronage dividend to its members for the sixth consecutive year.
This year, $600,000 was divided among TruStar’s member-owners and was deposited into their accounts Thursday.
“When our capital exceeds our goal for the year, the excess is returned to our members in the form of a patronage dividend” said Dale Johnson, TruStar president/CEO.
This amounts to over $4 million since 2013.
In addition to patronage, TruStar also paid nearly $240,000 in 2019 to members through the debit rewards program. This program pays members cash for using their debit card.
“We are proud to be financially healthy and able to reward members for choosing TSFCU as their primary financial institution. We strive to go beyond providing members with basic services and do what we can to improve their financial lives” said Johnson.
With assets in excess of $250 million, TruStar currently serves around 15,000 members throughout Koochiching, Beltrami, Hubbard, Becker, Wadena, and Northeast St. Louis counties. To learn more about TruStar Federal Credit Union including how to join, visit www.trustarfcu.com.