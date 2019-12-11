Do you have any Swedish heritage?
If you live in northern Minnesota, there’s a good chance you do. About 10 percent of Minnesotans claim Swedish ancestry – more than any other state, according to the 2000 Census.
If you are within that 10 percent, you may have the opportunity to star on a popular Swedish television show.
“Allt För Sverige,” titled the “Great Swedish Adventure” in English, is a popular reality television show in Sweden, that invites American contestants with Swedish heritage to Sweden to experience the culture and learn about their past.
The show has been on the air for 10 seasons and has won the prestigious Kristallen award in Sweden, similar to an Emmy. The program originally began in Norway, and now has a version in Denmark as well.
The casting department is once again looking for American contestants and is specifically recruiting in Minnesota due to the large number of people here with Swedish ancestry.
“Allt För Sverige” is formatted to encourage the contestants to learn about Swedish culture and language with challenges and games along the way. At the end of filming, one winner is chosen, and their prize is to meet their long lost Swedish family members.
“(Contestants) learn about what it means to be Swedish, the history of Sweden. They see places, interact with Swedes. Even learn a little Swedish,” casting director Sofia Eng told The Journal.
“The family reunion for the (winner) is extremely emotional and beautiful. And of course, all of our 10 American (contestants) are dying to be the last person standing to meet their family,” she added.
When asked about the show’s experience with Minnesotans, Eng said, “(We’ve had) several wonderful (Minnesotans) in the past. Last year’s winner was from Minneapolis, Kyle (Johnson). And we have one girl right now, Melissa Walls, who is still on the show currently airing who lives in Duluth.”
Anyone who is interested can apply as long as they have, “a little bit of Swedish blood,” Eng said.
“Any little blood counts. The only thing they have to be able to have is the names of past ancestors, their great great (grandparents) that came over with birth information for our genealogist to do his research to find the living family members in Sweden and the history behind the family,” she said.
She added that while organizers of the show hope to have a diverse cast, they usually end up lacking young people and have many more female applicants than male.
“For some reason, pretty much double the number of women (apply) every year compared to men. So, please men if you read this, apply! We also need people under 40 to step it up,” she said.
For the first time this year, the show is also accepting Canadian applicants.
Applications for “Allt För Sverige” season 10 are due Jan. 25. Filming will take place in Sweden this summer. For more information or to apply visit: http://www.greatswedishadventure.com/