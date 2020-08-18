Congressman Pete Stauber was presented Tuesday the Spirit of Enterprise Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for his support of pro-growth policies in 2019.
The award was presented virtually by representatives of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Minnesota, in coordination with the Hermantown Chamber of Commerce.
“My number one priority in Congress has always been to help create jobs and ensure more Minnesotans experience the American Dream, so I was honored to receive the Spirit of Enterprise Award this afternoon," Stauber, who represents Minnesota's 8th District, said in a statement Tuesday. "As our nation works to recover from this pandemic, this mission has become more important than ever. Therefore, I will continue fighting for policies that grow our economy, create opportunities for Minnesotans, and set us firmly back on the path towards prosperity.”
Stauber was among 259 members of Congress who earned award for work in 2019.
U.S. Chamber CEO, Thomas J. Donohue said it is imperative, in these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing the nation that leaders in Washington focus on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth from California to Maine.
"As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system, Dononhue said in a statement. "I’m proud to recognize these 259 members of Congress for their commitment to driving opportunity and prosperity in America’s workforce and on main streets across the nation.”