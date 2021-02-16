Updated designs of a planned parking lot and boat launch project on Duluth Street were discussed this month by the Ranier City Council at both its committee and regular council meetings.
Widseth Smith and Nolting engineer Joe Sutherland emailed an update, with two design options for Duluth Street and two alternate concepts for the boat launch. Topographical survey has been completed, Sutherland noted.
Sutherland is seeking input and guidance on the Duluth Street options including one-way versus two-way traffic, concrete walk or bituminous trail connecting the parking lot to boat ramp.
Questions at last week’s committee meeting included a 30-foot turnaround area, and how it would impact adjacent homeowner Sharon Ball.
The council said it would review the design options and discuss preferences at this week’s council meeting.
The council also discussed opinions from local and state officials about whether the municipal liquor store is eligible for funds from the county’s Business Relief Fund or other state sources.
City Administrator Sherril Gautreaux said she will apply for funding from county and state funds aimed at assisting through the pandemic.
Littlefork and Big Falls have applied also for funding, she said.
The January municipal liquor store report showed a net profit of $1,245 compared to January 2020 with a net profit of $9,770.
Manager Jenn Seegert said she’s happy with numbers, knowing the bar has to close at 10 p.m.
“People are starting to come out, but also respecting the amount of people that may be in bar,” she said, adding she will plan a wiener roast when warms up.
Executive Order 21-01 effective Jan. 11 allows bars and restaurants to resume indoor consumption until 10 p.m., with occupancy capacity at no more than 50 percent and distancing of 6 feet between parties, Gautreaux noted.
Meanwhile, the council will discuss with Koochiching County officials the need for Highway 11 signs in Ranier’s French and Jameson additions to be replaced because some of the roads are no longer county roads.
In addition, the council will discuss with county officials a zip code change; Mayor Dennis Wagner said Ranier residents with a 56649 zip code who order products on-line are having to pay the 1 percent International Falls sales tax.
Ranier officials will contact Koochiching County Highway Department and get estimates on purchasing new signs, with information to be brought to the council at this week’s meeting. Arrowhead Regional Development Commission has been contacted about a comprehensive review of the city’s addressing system, discussed in the 2010 annexation process.
Karina Joyce-Ham asked that the council address issues involving food trucks operating in the city. She added that the food trucks are competing against brick and mortar restaurants but are not generating revenue for the city.
While she said she sees value in having food trucks in the city as Ranier is a walkable destination, she asked the council to review the fee schedule and revise it to ensure that the city recoups its power costs.
Joyce-Ham also laid out other items she said need to be addressed such as a designated parking zones, hours of operation, generator noise and blocking views of the lake.
Wagner asked the Council to review her suggestions and come back to the table with solutions.
Wagner noted the contract for County State Aid Highway 20 street project for angled parking was awarded with a June 30 completion date.