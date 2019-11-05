United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development has reduced the interest rate for the USDA Direct Home Loan Program to three percent.
USDA Rural Development offers financing to qualified very low and low income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent in the monthly payment with a qualifying subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability.
In addition to the home loan program, a home improvement program for very low income households is available to make necessary home improvements. The maximum loan amount for repairs is $20,000, with an interest rate of one percent and a term of 20 years. Grants of up to $7,500 may be available to homeowners 62 and older who qualify. Grants must be used to remove health or safety hazards, such as fixing a leaking roof, replacing a non-working furnace or making the home handicap accessible.
For more information in Beltrami, Clearwater, Itasca, Koochiching and Lake of the Woods counties, contact USDA Rural Development at 3217 Bemidji Ave. N., Bemidji, MN 56601 or 218-751-1942, ext. 4; visit USDA’s website at www.rd.usda.gov/mn.