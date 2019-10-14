The Lake of the Woods-Rainy River Basin is the first binational application of StreamStats, allowing users to obtain streamflow statistics, basin characteristics, and other information for user-selected locations on streams through an interactive map.
The basin is about half in Canada and half in the United States, and includes area in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Manitoba, as well as in the state of Minnesota.
The U.S. Geological Survey developed the method that will support its popular StreamStats application, marking its use for the first time in a watershed shared by two countries.
“The ability to use StreamStats in the Lake of the Woods-Rainy River Basin is one practical result of work to harmonize hydrographic data between agencies in Canada and the United States that has been facilitated by the International Joint Commission,” said a news release from the IJC. That work resulted in a binational study of the basin.
The binational study updated statistical equations that are used to estimate the magnitude and frequency of peak flows on streams in Manitoba, Ontario and Minnesota within the binational Lake of the Woods–Rainy River Basin.
All equations presented in the study have been incorporated into StreamStats, a web-based geographic information system tool, which allows users to delineate basin boundaries, compute basin characteristics, and estimate peak flows for gaged and ungaged streams and rivers in the application.
“The effort represents a significant milestone in addressing binational water management objectives and providing timely information to practitioners on both sides of the border for sound planning and monitoring activities,” said the IJC release. Hydraulic engineers use peak streamflow data to inform designs of bridges, culverts, and dams, and water managers use peak streamflow data to inform regulation and planning activities.
The study will contribute to future international water management efforts, including models used to assess water quality impacts and regulate water levels in the basin, said the release. “The results have pushed the yardstick further in pursuit of binational scientific collaboration,” it said.
The binational study was conducted by the USGS in cooperation with the IJC and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry provided support for the project and assisted with the collection of streamflow data in Canada.
Study results have been published in the report, Techniques for Estimating the Magnitude and Frequency of Peak Flows on Small Streams in the Binational U.S. and Canadian Lake of the Woods–Rainy River Basin Upstream from Kenora, Ontario, Canada, Based on Data through Water Year 2013.