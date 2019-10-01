Over the course of September’s Hunger Action Month, volunteers from across the region have packed more than 7,000 weekend meal kits for area children at-risk of hunger at the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, or UWNEMN, building in Chisholm.
Those meal kits will go to more than 1,000 children on the Iron Range and in Koochiching County through the Buddy Backpack program. Last year, the program served 850 Iron Range children and 150 Koochiching County children, but schools have indicated there will be an increased need for the feeding program this year.
The program provides a weekend’s worth of shelf-stable, nutritious, child-friendly food during the school year to children referred to UWNEMN by school staff. To qualify, students must be enrolled in the free or reduced cost lunch program and exhibit signs of chronic hunger.
According to UWNEMN Community Impact and Engagement Coordinator Michelle Lampton, community interest in volunteering at packing sessions for the Buddy Backpack program grows each year.
“We filled September sessions before the month even started,” Lampton said. “That kind of support is just incredible, and it shows that our region is truly united against childhood hunger.”
Many of the 211 volunteers this month were representing their workplaces, while others attended with friends and neighbors.
Together, these volunteers have packed eight weeks’ worth of food for local children – 7,040 kits in total.
Future Buddy Backpack volunteer dates will be posted on the UWNEMN website, and donations to the Buddy Backpack program can be made year-round on the UWNEMN website: www.unitedwaynemn.org or by mailing donations to 608 East Drive, Chisholm MN 55719.
