Koochiching County's Van Lynn Road, also known as CSAH 24, is among 75 road projects statewide to benefit from $75 million in Local Road Improvement Program funding for roads in Minnesota cities, towns and counties.
The Minnesota Legislature appropriated an additional $110 million to specific projects, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Koochiching County is slated for $3 million for the County State Aid Highway 24 rail grade separation, or overpass, project.
The LRIP provides funding for capital construction costs only; it does not pay for engineering, right of way or other non-construction related costs. MnDOT’s State Aid Office administers the program with guidance from the LRIP Advisory Committee.
“This funding will go a long way to improving the local transportation system and providing all Minnesotans more reliable and safe roads,” said Marc Briese, State Aid Programs engineer. “These grants give cities, towns and counties more options to improve and create better roadways.”
Projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process that started Dec. 2, 2020. The agency received 425 applications worth $344 million in funding requests. The LRIP Advisory Committee used specific criteria, including regional significance of the route and effectiveness of the project eliminating transportation system deficiencies, to determine funding recipients.
The list of selected projects shows the amount of received funding and the location of the project. A state map of project locations is also included.
Projects in northeastern Minnesota include:
- County projects in Cook, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis county
- City Projects in Duluth, Grand Rapids, Hermantown, and Proctor
- Township projects in Eagle Township and Harris Town
The Local Roads Improvement Program was established by the Minnesota Legislature in 2002. Learn more about LRIP, the application process and other programs through the MnDOT State Aid website.