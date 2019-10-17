Administrators at Falls High School are exploring ways to narrow a gap in vaping data found among students.
Results from a Positive Community Norms Student Survey, taken by students in grades 6-12, revealed most students are not vaping, however, they believe other kids are.
“There’s a gap in our data,” said BethAnne Slatinski, Planning and Implementation grant coordinator of Koochiching Area Prevention in Education, or KAPE. “That is something we are going to start tackling.”
Slatinski told The Journal the survey results are good news about the habit the Minnesota Department of Health has called an outbreak.
“It’s a relief that most of our kids are not vaping,” she said. “I believe they are making good choices.”
Now, Slatinski and others will work to clear up the misconception kids have about each other by spreading awareness and using student role models.
“(Kids) will listen more if these message that not everyone is vaping comes from their peers,” she said. “When it’s kids they recognize through playing sports or seeing them working around town, the message holds more value.”
Making headlines
The Planning and Implementation grant is in the fourth of five years, and Slatinski said the positive campaign has done its job: Starting conversations about alcohol use.
“We have the messaging out about alcohol and kids are having conversations and making really good, healthy choices on that front,” she said. “Now we want to start approaching vaping.”
The growing epidemic continues to dominate headlines, including confirmation by the Minnesota Department of Health this week that two more Minnesotans have died due to complications from severe lung injuries associated with vaping.
MDH reported Minnesota’s first vaping-related death Sept. 6. The two latest deaths involved people over the age of 50. Both died in September following complicated hospitalizations. The patients developed difficulty breathing, which prompted their hospitalizations. Investigators determined the first patient vaped a number of products including illegal THC. The second patient had severe underlying conditions and is believed to have vaped unknown products in addition to nicotine.
“We are saddened by the news of these deaths, and we are troubled that so many Minnesotans continue to suffer in this outbreak,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We’re working hard with our partners across the country to learn as much as we can about these injuries and deaths, and to determine what can be done to prevent them.”
Education is vital, Slatinski said, adding while survey results show most FHS students are not vaping, there are some who are.
“We are concerned about those kids,” she said.
Part of the problem is the industry continues to be in the driver’s seat on the habit. Non-traditional products like vaping sweatshirts and footage of vaping contests sensationalize the unhealthy activity.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has directed the commissioners of health and education to work together to launch an outreach campaign to provide school officials with information and resources to help with vaping in schools.
“The administration is launching an aggressive outreach campaign to ensure Minnesotans know the risks of vaping and putting together bold legislative policies to tackle this crisis head on,” the governor said in a news release. “We must ensure Minnesotans have the information, support, and resources to fight back against those profiting at the expense of our health and well-being.”
Slatinski said details are being worked out to hold a community forum about vaping with officials from the American Lung Association.
“The more exposure we can give people, the better,” she said. “There is still so much we don’t know about vaping... but we do know there can be signs of damage (to the body) after one use.”
Taking action
Some elected officials are taking action to protect young people from getting their hands on vaping products.
Walz has directed his administration to determine a set of bold 2020 policy options to combat vaping. The list of legislative options under consideration include: raising the statewide legal age for tobacco to 21; prohibiting the internet sale of tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vaping products; prohibiting the sale of all flavored nicotine and tobacco products; and providing authority for MDH to declare a public health emergency in critical situations such as this in the future.
“There’s a lot of things coming up to protect our kids,” Slatinski said. “We know the longer we hold them off from using these products, the less likely they’ll become addicted to these products.”