First-grade students proudly marched into the Falls Elementary School gym Monday displaying posters they made for local veterans.
Some decorated with patriotic colors, others donning the schools' purple and gold theme, the posters offered a personal touch of thanks from the youngsters to familiar faces who served their country.
Local Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Alan Storey and Wayne Sampson took turns educating students on Veterans Day and what it means. Many students raised their hands when asked if they had a veteran in their own families.
Monday's program at Falls Elementary also featured Margarete Kostiuk, auxiliary member with the VFW who recently turned 100 years old, playing a medley of war tunes on her harmonica, a flag-folding ceremony narrated by Linnaea Yount and Brady Bowles, songs by the Falls junior high and fifth-grade choirs directed by Zane Biles, and a chance to shake hands with local veterans.
At Indus School, teacher Lois Lewis reported veterans were honored Nov. 8 with a program produced by the Indus National Honor Society and VFW representatives from International Falls.
The program began with an opening by NHS members Ben Berthiaume and Tessa Hasbargen, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Indus band playing the national anthem. Kindergarten students presented a Veterans Day poem, then a choir of kindergarten through 12th grade students sang "God Bless the USA," directed by music instructor Janet Holte.
Terry Randolph of the VFW presented the veterans in attendance and then each veteran introduced themselves, their branch and years of service, and any military campaigns they had participated in.
Four National Honor Society members - Julianna Holte, Jenessa Holte, Abbi Hasbargen and Hattie Ulrich - recited, "Thank a Veteran."
The folding of the flag ceremony was narrated by NHS members Chase Steinbach and Brea Hasbargen, and demonstrated by VFW representatives.
The program ended with songs on the harmonica performed by Kostiuk, followed by the crowd singing along as she performed "God Bless America." NHS members presented Kostiuk with a birthday cake, and many children lined up to give her birthday cards.