As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Koochiching County, some county departments will begin reopening to the public as soon as this week.
The Koochiching County Board Tuesday agreed to reopen the Veterans Service Office to face-to-face meetings, by appointment only.
Veterans Service Officer Mark Lessard told the board there wasn't a high demand for in-person appointments by veterans, and said things would ramp up slowly.
“I don't expect a huge flood of folks requesting face-to-face (meetings),” Lessard said.
Still, for those who come into the office, protocols are in place. Staff will be wearing masks and doing what they can to keep themselves and veterans safe, Lessard said.
Just before the board took action on reopening veteran's services to the public, Koochiching County Public Health Director Kathy LaFrance reported the county now has nine cumulative cases of COVID-19, and increase of three cases from her report to the board last Tuesday.
Not all of the cases are active, as many have made it through the infectious stage and are no longer needing isolation. In addition, there haven't been any COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
LaFrance said some staff in her department continue to work from home without any issues or complaints from the public.
Other COVID-19 numbers reported by the Minnesota Department of Health as of Tuesday include:
- There are 25,508 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, an increase of 310 positive cases from the day before.
- 20,381 COVID-19 patients no longer need to be isolated
- 1,072 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19, 866 of those people resided in long-term care or an assisted living facility
- There have been 258,747 COVID-19 tests administered in the state
- 537 people are in the hospital, 248 of them are in intensive care units
- Lake of the Woods and Cook counties are the only two Minnesota counties without any confirmed positive cases of the virus.
Reopening
Plans and procedures are in place for when more Koochiching County departments can reopen to the public, and courthouse Facilities Manager Dean Tveit said he has been building and installing shields for county departments, including in the courthouse. Courts are expected to resume June 15.
“I've been moving through the complex putting shields in,” Tveit said, adding hand sanitizing stations have been installed at entrances to the courthouse, courtrooms and Forestland Annex building.
County Administrator Jenny Herman said she is working with department supervisors next week to see what areas can reopen to the public by appointments.
On the same note, Herman said under the governor's guidelines, if employees can work from home, they should continue to do so, especially those with or living with someone who has underlying health conditions.