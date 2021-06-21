The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, June 14, 2021, by President Linda Chezick at 7 p.m. with nine members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with Beth Johnson, Conductress and Guard, pro-tem.
There were no petitions for membership.
The General orders, correspondence and the May meeting minutes were read. The Treasurer's report was read and filed, subject to audit.
Committee Reports were given by Irene Anderson on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative.
Membership report given by Dawn Flesland, currently 149 members paid and are at 98.68 percent.
President Chezick gave the report on Poppy Days and Memorial Day Services.
Donations were made to Fairview Hospice Annual Butterfly Release and a flag for a local church.
Installation of officers was conducted with the following installed by out-going President Chezick:
2021-2022officers
President: Rebecca Larsen-Griffin, Sr Vice: Kathy Sikkila, Junior Vice President: Pat DeLapp, Treasurer: Dawn Flesland, Secretary: Betty Jackson, Conductress: Beth Johnson, Guard: John Sirotiak, Chaplain: Irene Anderson and Trustee #3: Judy Long.
Due to the installation and election of new officers, the bank signature will need to be updated and new signatures on the account.
The Auxiliary received a donation of five quilts from MACV ; two are Quilts of Valor which will be awarded to veterans and the remaining quilts will be raffled with the funds going towards our scholarship fund.
We draped the charter for Dorothy Hoppe, Margaret Tyson and Irene Peterson.
Door prize was won by Dawn Flesland.
The meeting was closed with the closing ceremonies at 8:30 p.m. Our next meeting will be on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Post.