The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 was called to order at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 by president Kathryn Sikkila with eight members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted. There were no petitions for membership.
The General Orders, correspondence and the meeting September minutes were read. The treasurers report was presented by Dawn Flesland and filed, subject to audit.
Committee reports were given by Irene Anderson on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative. Bingo was planned for Oct. 17 at Good Samaritan Society-International Falls, and pies will be served Nov. 14 at Littlefork Care Center.
The report on Veterans and Family Support was given by Linda Chezick. The 2020 calendars are available for purchase. A flag disposal ceremony was held.
Flesland made the membership report. Twelve members have dues outstanding and membership is at 90.74 percent.
The auxiliary discussed a scholarship for high school students. A scholarship will be awarded to a student who has a veteran family member, and writes an essay. Applications are available at the high school guidance office.
Donations were made to scholarship fund, Treat Street at Backus Community Center, sweatpants for residents of Silver Bay Veterans Home, flags for Memorial Day, and items to distribute to area schools for Veterans Day.
Plans are in the works for Veterans Day: Indus School on Nov. 8 and Falls Elementary and St. Thomas schools on Nov. 11.
Due to the closing of Kmart, there will not be a Christmas children’s shopping day.
In an election, Betty Jackson was elected junior vice and Lori Nicodemus was elected trustee.
Door prize was won by Flesland.
The meeting concluded at 8:30 with closing ceremonies.
The next meeting will be Nov. 11 in the Post Home dining room.