The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 was called to order at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 by president Kathy Sikkila with nine members present.
Changes in leadership due to the resignation of Pat Delapp, who is moving, include senior vice Kathy Sikkila being promoted to president, and junior vice Linda Chezick promoted to senior vice.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted. There were no petitions for membership. The general orders and correspondence were read. The August meeting minutes were read with one correction: pies will be served at Littlefork Care Center Sept. 12, not Sept. 5, as previously recorded.
The treasurers report was presented with the July financial report corrections in per capita, cancer and relief funds. The August treasurers report was presented and filed subject to audit.
Committee reports:
Irene Anderson reported on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative. Patriots Day is Sept. 11; pies will be served at Littlefork Care Center Sept. 12; Bingo will be played Sept. 19 at Good Samaritan Society-International Falls; POW/MIA Recognition Day is Sept. 20; and Gold Star Mother’s Day is Sept. 29.
The Veterans and Family Support report was given by Chezick. The StandDown was well attended with over one hundred veterans registered.
Dawn Flesland gave the membership report. We are at 90.12 percent with 13 members with dues outstanding. It was voted to award members who recruit new members with a monetary prize.
It was decided the Auxiliary will serve tacos at the VFW Bingo Sept. 23 as a fundraiser. We are unable to have weekly taco nights as there are not enough volunteers to work.
Donations were made to purchase a POW/MIA flag to donate to a local business, gift certificate to a local restaurant for member who is celebrating a milestone birthday and remembering Gold Star Mothers with gifts. The Auxiliary also donated to Silver Bay Veterans Home for the Halloween Party.
Changes in leadership resulted in changing check signing privileges with the Auxiliary checkbook. Delapp was taken off and Sikkila added.
The 8th District meeting will be conducted the weekend of Oct. 12 in Hibbing.
Door prize was won by Betty Jackson.
The meeting concluded at 8:20 p.m. with closing ceremonies.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.