The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 was called to order at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 by president Pat Delapp. Seven members were present, and one guest, Julie Stoehr, 8th District president.
The opening ritual was held and roll call of officers conducted. There were no petitions for membership. The General Orders and correspondence were read. Corrections were made to the July meeting minutes. Treasurer Dawn Flesland presented the treasurers report and it was filed subject to audit.
Committee reports were given by Irene Anderson on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative. Patriots Day will be observed Sept. 11. Bingo will be played at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 19 at Good Samaritan Society-International Falls. The Auxiliary will serve pies at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Littlefork Care Center. Volunteers are welcome.
The report on Veterans and Family Support was given by Linda Chezick. The 2020 calendars are in and available for sale. For each calendar sold, the Auxiliary receives a portion and each day the purchasing person has a chance to win a monetary prize.
A Stand Down is planned for Aug. 22 at Backus Community Center. Set-up will begin at 2 p.m. and volunteers are needed. The Auxiliary will host the registration table and assist with coffee and donuts in the morning.
The membership report was given by Flesland. Renewal letters have been sent out. So far, three members have changed to life members. Memberships are at 88.33 percent.
Donations were made to Silver Bay Veterans Home for the presidents project of a digital jukebox for the residents; the United Way project designated for the Northeastern Women Veterans Retreat; and to MACV-Duluth for the Stand Down.
Quilts were won by Ardel Henrikson and Char Jensen.
A donation was received from Harry Batdorf from the sale of his book, “Fifty Stars on the Flag.”
The audit report was read by Flesland. All current and outgoing trustees were present for the audit.
Stoehr inspected the books of the secretary and treasurer and found them in good order.
Delapp announced her plans to move in the fall and resign as Auxiliary president. Election to fill the position will take place in September.
The charter was draped for departed members Adeline Haglund, who passed away July 8, and Frances Larson, July 16.
Door prize was won by Chezick.
The meeting concluded at 8:50 p.m. with closing ceremonies.
The next meeting will be Sept. 9 in the Post Home dining room.