The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 was called to order at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 by senior vice Linda Chezick with seven members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted. The General Orders, the October meeting minutes and correspondence were read. There were no petitions for membership.
Treasurer Dawn Flesland presented the treasurers report and it was filed, subject to audit.
Reports were given by Irene Anderson on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative. Bingo will be played Nov. 21 at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls and pies will be served Nov. 14 at Littlefork Care Center.
Flesland reported nine members have dues outstanding and membership is at 91.98 percent.
Linda Chezick reported on Veterans and Family Support. A Veterans Day program was conducted Nov. 8 at Indus School and programs took place Nov. 11 at Falls Elementary School and St. Thomas School.
Donations were made to the Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy State of Minnesota contests, the Wounded Warriors Christmas party and gift bags at the Polytrauma unit of the Minneapolis VA, and the Memorial Day Foundation for Christmas wreaths.
The Auxiliary will ring bells Nov. 19 at Super One.
The Post will have a trailer for the parade Nov. 29. Members are welcome to ride.
The Auxiliary accepted the audit report for the months of July, August and September.
The charter was draped in memory of departed member Irene Johnson, who passed away Oct. 22.
Door prize was won by Lori Nicodemus.
The meeting concluded at 8:10 p.m. with the closing ceremonies.
The next gathering is planned for 5 p.m. Dec. 9. Following a brief meeting, a supper will follow at the AmericInn.