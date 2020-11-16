The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, Nov.9, 2020 by President, Linda Chezick at 7 p.m. with eight members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with Sue Larsen, guard, pro-tem. There were no petitions for membership.
The General Orders, correspondence and the October meeting minutes were read.
Treasurer, Dawn Flesland presented the Treasurers Report and it was filed, subject to audit.
Reports on Veterans and Family Support were given by Linda Chezick. No Veterans Day activities due to the pandemic. November is National Family Caregivers month.
Irene Anderson reported on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative. The 5th grade essays were read by members present and voting on first, second and third place was conducted.
Membership report was given by Dawn Flesland, we have 10 members with dues outstanding and are at 92 percent.
Donations were made to the Falls High School football team for their fundraiser, “touchdowns and turnovers”, to benefit the Koochiching county’s veterans van. Donations were also made to Christmas at the hospitals, health and happiness, 8th District Auxiliary for Silver Bay Veterans Home, community café and the food shelf.
Before the meeting, Jared Kostiuk and members of the Falls High football team spoke with the Post and auxiliary members about their fundraising by selling T-shirts. Shirts can be purchased at the high school, VFW Post 2948 and Backus. Proceeds to go to Koochiching County Veterans service van.
The audit for the months July 2020 through September 2020 was read and filed.
Door prize was won by Pat DeLapp.
The meeting was closed at 8:20 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 via Zoom video conferencing or in person at the Post.