The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on March 9 by senior Vice President, Linda Chezick at 7 p.m. with six members present.
A member of the International Falls Ambulance crew was a guest and demonstrated a defibrillater.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with Irene Anderson, secretary, pro-tem and Lori Nicodemus, guard, pro-tem.
There was one petition for membership and the auxiliary needs to investigate further.
The general orders, correspondence and the meeting minutes from January were read with two corrections; Irene Anderson did not attend mid-winter conference and the book written by a Gold Star Mother has not been purchased yet.
Dawn Flesland presented the treasurers report and it was filed, subject to audit.
Irene Anderson reported on Americanism, legislative and youth activities. Bingo will be held at the Good Samaritan Care Center on March 19 and pies will be served at the Littlefork Care Center on March 12. The coloring contest sheets have been picked up and now need to be judged. Patriotic books purchased by the auxiliary need to be dropped off at Falls Elementary.
The membership report was given by Flesland, currently the auxiliary is at 93.83 percent with five members with dues outstanding.
Chezick reported on veterans and Family support. The auxiliary received a “good job” award for giving a baby layette to a veterans family.
Donations were made to the following: Silver Bay Veterans Home, VFW National Auxiliary President’s project for service dog training, Falls Hunger Coalition, Ninth Annual Gold Star Mother family weekend, Envirothon hosted by Koochiching Soil and Water for local high school students, Health and Happiness Dollars and the Minnesota Armed Force Service Center.
The audit was accepted for for the months of October, November and December 2019.
Door prize was won by Chezick.
The meeting was closed at 8:55 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 in the post dining room.