The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 was called to order at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 by senior vice, Linda Chezick, with five members present.
Guest Larry Stoltz spoke about organizing a PTSD group.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with Dawn Flesland, secretary, pro-tem. There were no petitions for membership. General orders, correspondence and December meeting minutes were read.
Treasurer Dawn Flesland presented her report and it was filed subject to audit.
The report on Americanism, Legislation and Youth Activities was given by Irene Anderson. Bingo was played Jan. 16 at Good Samaritan Society-International Falls. It was decided to purchase four patriotic books to donate to schools.
Chezick reported on Veterans and Family Support. The auxiliary sold 2020 calendars and John Sirotiak was given a Certificate of Appreciation for selling the most.
Membership report was given by Flesland, with seven members outstanding and membership at 93 percent.
Donations were made to the Freedom Flight and to purchase a book written by a Gold Star Mother to donate to the library.
Anderson will attend the Minnesota mid-winter conference.
The Vietnam veterans breakfast conducted in March and the auxiliary anniversary in May were discussed.
Door prize was won by Anderson.
The meeting concluded at 8:15 p.m. with closing ceremonies.
The next meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Post Home dining room.