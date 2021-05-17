The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, May 10, 2021 by President Linda Chezick at 7 p.m. with 10 members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with John Sirotiak, guard and conductor, pro-tem.
There were no petitions for membership but the Auxiliary is always looking to add new members.
The General Orders, correspondence and the meeting minutes from April were read.
Treasurer, Dawn Flesland presented the Treasurers Report and it was filed subject to audit.
Committee reports were given by Irene Anderson on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative. The K-2nd grade coloring contest and 3rd-4th poster contest winners were announced. Our youth did very good in the 8th District and state of Minnesota.
Days to remember in May:
- May 15th-Armed Forces Day honors Americans currently serving in the five branches of the U.S. military as well as the National Guard and Reserve units.
- May 31st-Memorial Day is a day we honor men and women who died while serving in American Armed Forces.
Membership report was given by Dawn Flesland, we are at 99.34 percent.
President Chezick reported on the Loyalty Days District 8 meeting attended by herself, Irene Anderson and Kathy Sikkila. The Auxiliary received many awards at the District meeting.
A donation was made towards the “love gift” for outgoing Department Auxiliary President, Paige Amundson.
Election of officers was conducted with the following elected for 2021-2022 year: President Beckie Larsen-Griffin, Senior Vice Kathy Sikkila, Junior Vice Pat DeLapp, Secretary Betty Jackson, Treasurer Dawn Flesland, Conductress Beth Johnson, Chaplain Irene Anderson, Guard John Sirotiak and Trustee No. 3 Judy Long.
The audit for January through March 2021 was read and approved.
Flags will be placed at Forest Hill Cemetary on Saturday, May 29th at 9 a.m. Volunteers are always needed.
Memorial Day services at the local cemeteries will be: Ray - 9 a.m.; Kabetogama - 10 a.m.; Ericsburg - 11:30 a.m.; and Forest Hill Cemetery - 1 p.m.
We draped the charter for our departed member, Mary Prettyman who passed away on May 1, 2021.
Door prize was won by Beckie Larsen Griffin.
The meeting was closed at 8:30 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7 p.m.