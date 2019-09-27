As Sept. 20 marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Peter Graham Post 2948 presented a POW/MIA flag at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.
A group of Auxiliary and Post members and CBP officials gathered for a brief service. The Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, a POW/MIA prayer and certificate were given and black and white balloons released.
The recognition day is always observed the third Friday of September. It is the time to remember the sacrifices of the prisoners of war and those missing in action and their families.
The flag is black and white, with the silhouette of a prisoner with the guard tower and barbed wire in the background. The inscription on the flag, in addition to POW/MIA, are “You Are Not Forgotten.”
“We want the flag to be seen everywhere, for everyone to remember these men and for no man to be left behind,” said a VFW Auxiliary member in a news release.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is responsible for the task of recovery and identification. As 83,000 remain missing, we cannot forget them, stated the news release.