In the midst of COVID-19, no one wants an unexpected visit to the hospital. One in three older adults age 65 and over will fall, and 40 percent of all hospitalizations are a result of falls.
Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance is an evidence-based program designed to keep people mobile and independent, and is proven to reduce risk of falling by 55 percent.
These slow, flowing movements relax the mind and build the body, say a news release from Juniper, a statewide network rooted in individual communities. Area Agencies on Aging - six regional and one tribal entity - act as hubs for community organizations, healthcare organizations and class leaders.
The classes are offered in partnership with local community organizations. While Juniper courses help people improve their health, they are also a way for participants to connect with and support others as a community, which is increasingly important during this time of social distancing.
“The most valuable part of the class was meeting other people with similar conditions and sharing our lives and working together," a participant has said.
There are currently two Virtual Tai Ji Quan workshop offerings:
- Tuesday/Thursdays June 2-Aug. 25; 10:15-11:15 a.m. Sponsored by Rooted in Wellness
- Monday/Wednesdays June 8-Aug 26; 1-2 p.m. Sponsored by Aitkin County CARE
Register by calling 1-855-215-2174 or visit www.yourjuniper.org and search for online workshops.
Classes are offered Virtually via HIPAA Secure Zoom. No zoom experience is needed, participants will receive instruction. The class is donation-based and no one is turned away based on inability to donate.
Juniper network offers evidence-based health promotion classes to improve health and wellness across Minnesota. Juniper is a program of Innovations of Aging, a nonprofit subsidiary of Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging. Learn more at yourjuniper.org.