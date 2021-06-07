In tough times, communities find strength in people—and people find strength in their communities. In the past year, Senior Community Services has seen this time and time again in our communities as friends, neighbors, and businesses have found new ways to support each other.
Senior Community Services is a nonprofit organization that helps seniors age in place. We had big plans for a 70th celebration last year, but COVID-19 put an end to that party. On the flip side, the pandemic didn’t put an end to the way Senior Community Services adapted its services to support older adults and the families, friends and neighbors who care for them.
Thanks to our sponsors Allianz and Faegre Drinker, we have found a new way to virtually celebrate our 71st Anniversary. We are going retro on Thursday, June 17 from 7-9 pm with #ThrowbackThursday (#TBT) Trivia Night Presented by Allianz.
More about #TBT Trivia Night Presented by Allianz
2 hours of fun, fresh content with a live host provided Trivia Mafia, the best in the bar trivia biz. This virtual event is designed to be family friendly, interactive, played as a team, and has the same vibe as their "in person" bar/brewery trivia nights. Guests will be able to gather in person on their own in smaller groups. Our theme is Throwback Thursday, celebrating nostalgia for the 90s, 80s, 70s, and 60s. So, get out those acid washed jeans, bell bottoms, or flares, and join us!
For more info on the virtual live Zoom celebration check out www.seniorcommunity.org/tbt