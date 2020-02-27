Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit has declared the gastroenteritis outbreak over at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home, effective Thursday.
All social events and activities at Rainycrest have resumed. All visitors are now welcomed.
Riverside continues to urge the public to stay at home and refrain from visiting loved ones in the hospital or long-term care residents when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections, especially to the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems.
The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:
- Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;
- Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away;
- Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others; and
- Getting a flu shot.