Falls Elementary students this week visited Voyageurs National Park for an outdoor adventure.
Several area students and chaperons will take part in the snowshoe program at the park during the remaining weeks of winter.
“Snowshoeing is for everybody,” Lisa Maass, VNP education specialist, who heads the programs, previously told The Journal. “It gets people outside and moving.”
Tuesday, a group of second graders did just that.
Chaperones for the excursion said when the group was given the option to try out snowshoes in the deep snow, they quickly surprised themselves how fast they sunk and how much effort went into getting back on the trail.
“It really connects students with Voyageurs National Park,” Maass said of the activity. “Kids come out here and are getting a unique experience.”
Voyageurs National Park Rainy Lake Visitor Center has snowshoe equipment available to loan to people free of charge to use in the park. The visitor center’s winter hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.