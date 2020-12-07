Voyageurs National Park, Voyageurs Conservancy, and the International Dark-Sky Association announced this week the certification of Voyageurs National Park as an International Dark Sky Park.
This certification recognizes Voyageurs National Park for the exceptional quality of its dark night skies and for the park’s commitment to preserving darkness and educating the public about this outstanding resource, according to a news release.
“Voyageurs National Park has some of the darkest skies in the Midwest”, said park Superintendent, Bob DeGross. “We invite visitors to experience our spectacular night sky resource for themselves, winter or summer”.
To qualify as an International Dark Sky Park, Voyageurs’ staff developed a comprehensive Lighting Management Plan which identifies how the park will minimize impacts to the natural night by retrofitting existing exterior lighting at park facilities. This planning document was completed in conjunction, with the National Park Service’s Natural Sounds and Night Sky Division and through contributions by members of the Voyageurs Conservancy.
Additionally, staff from the park, in cooperation with Voyageurs Conservancy, will conduct annual meter readings and educational opportunities to monitor our on-going dark sky quality and to encourage others to minimize impacts by taking simple steps.
Voyageurs National Park and Voyageurs Conservancy will celebrate the certification achievement with programs at the park at a later time. In the meantime, the park and Voyageurs Conservancy will celebrate with a virtual program on the Geminids meteor shower hosted by Astro Bob from 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The park also offers a Junior Ranger Night Explorer book for kids of all ages that can be found at www.voyageurs.org/juniorrangers .
The International Dark-Sky Association advocates for the protection of the nighttime environment and dark night skies by educating the public about night sky conservation and by promoting environmentally responsible outdoor lighting, the release said.
To learn about nighttime exploration opportunities at Voyageurs National Park, visit nps.gov.
The release notes the certification does not carry any legal or regulatory authority. The certification demonstrates a commitment by parks to improve night skies through the use of more energy efficient, sustainable lighting. Certification also reaffirms the park's commitment to educate the public and gateway communities about the importance of park-friendly, outdoor lighting and opportunities to work together toward common goals.