Voyageurs National Park is no longer recommending travel on frozen lake surfaces within the park.
Due to the warming weather, ice conditions are deteriorating quickly. Standing water and large areas of deep slush are appearing on frozen lake surfaces.
Park trail markers and hazard signs have been removed. This year’s ice road and all snowmobile routes are closed, as well as the Sphunge Island Sledding Hill. Other winter recreation trails in Voyageurs National park are no longer being maintained.
Visitors are welcome to hike the Oberholtzer Trail, the Rainy Lake Recreation Trail, and other park trails as conditions permit. The Rainy Lake Visitor Center and Headquarters buildings are still temporarily closed for public health measures, but Voyageurs National Park remains open.