Voyageurs National Park staff today reminded campers of campfire rules within the park after seeing a recent increase in unattended campfires escaping fire rings.
Fortunately, fires were discovered quickly and extinguished before spreading. However, it only takes one escaped fire to create a serious safety hazard for visitors and damage to surrounding resources, said staff in a Facebook post.
Voyageurs National Park has received little rain this summer and dry vegetation can ignite and burn easily under current conditions.
"Please, do not leave a campfire unattended," said the post. "Before you leave your site, make sure the fire is completely extinguished. No flames or coals should be visible, and place the back of your hand above the charred wood to check for any heat."
In addition, staff remind campers to clean up after themselves when leaving a campsite.
In a Facebook post last week, VNP staff shared photos of what has been left behind at sites, including broken camping equipment, and trash in bear lockers and fire rings.
"While our devoted maintenance staff do an excellent job of caretaking these special places, we should all do our part to keep campsites clean for the next visitor," said the Facebook post. "The park does utilize the reservation system in these situations when we are able to. When a site is found trashed, or an incident gets reported by the public, park rangers use permit information from the past several reservations to follow up, but being that this is usually after the fact, it relies heavily upon people’s honesty to result in a citation. Our hope is that by bringing awareness to this issue, we will deter this behavior through educating more people and encouraging a stewardship mindset among all visitors."