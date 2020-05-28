The National Park Service is seeking public feedback and comments on the environmental assessment for a site development plan for the Kettle Falls Historic District in Voyageurs National Park.
The site development plan provides the park with a road map to enhance the visitor and employee experience in the area, while ensuring the protection of natural and cultural resources. The environmental assessment will analyze a range of options regarding employee housing; overnight opportunities for visitors; improvements to recreational amenities and day-use areas, landscaping, and accessibility; and access for boats, houseboats, and seaplanes. Alternatives analyzed within the plan were developed, in part, through the public scoping process held by the park in November 2019.
The public is encouraged to review and submit feedback on the draft environmental assessment and associated site development plan at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/kettlefalls; comments will be accepted via the website through July 10, 2020. The National Park Service is particularly interested in comments regarding the accuracy and adequacy of the information and analysis contained in the environmental assessment. Comments will be addressed and incorporated during the next step of the planning process.
In-person public meetings will not be held for this review period in order to support social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kettle Falls is located at the east end of the Kabetogama Peninsula within Voyageurs National Park. The area has been used by various peoples throughout history. American Indians once gathered and hunted at the falls, voyageurs paddled and portaged through the area with their goods and furs, and prospectors stopped on their way to gold mines at Rainy Lake. The Kettle Falls Hotel, built during the 1910s, initially served dam builders, lumberjacks, commercial fishermen, trappers, and traders. Later, tourists became the hotel’s primary patrons.
Today, Kettle Falls is a popular destination for Voyageurs National Park visitors and has several docks, scenic trails, and lodging options. The Kettle Falls Hotel and adjacent villas operate from late May through mid-September and are the only lodging available in the park.