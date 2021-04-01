Local volunteers recently made it their mission to ensure all 185 Koochiching County children enrolled in a weekend food program were able take food home every weekend of the school year.
Made up of longtime United Way of Northeastern Minnesota volunteers and new volunteers from the Knights of Columbus, the group delivered each month the UWNEMN weekend meal kits for local children at-risk of hunger.
The community effort is also assisted by Minnesota Industries, whose staff bring Buddy Backpacks to International Falls from Chisholm each month, and Gary Potter, who recently donated use of his trailer to transport Buddy Backpacks locally.