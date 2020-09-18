The Minnesota Newspaper Association distributed election questionnaires to candidates seeking in the Nov. 3 election to represent the 8th District in the U.S. House, and Minnesota in the U.S. Senate.
The Journal has selected the following questions to publish, as part of our Voters Guide package.
The questions:
- Priority: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Congress? Why are you running for office?
- Economy: How do you grade the federal government’s response to the pandemic? Are additional measures necessary to spur the economy? If so, what?
- Police Reform: Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the federal level?
- Education: COVID-19 has had a profound effect on the demands for and delivery of education. What role should the federal government play in ensuring that U.S. graduates can compete in the global economy?
- Transportation: What role should the federal government play in funding state and local transportation infrastructure? Be specific.
- Other: Are there other issues you want to address?
- Background: Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
Responses from U.S. Senate candidates Jason Lewis and Tina Smith are not yet available.
The following are the responses from the DFL endorsed candidate and the Republican endorsed candidate for the 8th District U.S. House seat.
8th District
Quinn Nystrom
Priority: Living with Type 1 diabetes, I pay nearly $1,000 out of pocket every month for my healthcare – and that’s with good insurance. The price of insulin has gone up nearly 1200% since I was diagnosed as a teenager and I’ve had enough. It’s not just insulin - prescription drug prices are skyrocketing and too many among us can no longer afford their prescriptions or are too afraid of the bill to go to the doctor. It’s unacceptable and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it worse. In Congress, I’ll stand up to Big Pharma, fight for more affordable healthcare and lower prescription drug costs, and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Economy: The federal government’s response to the pandemic has been abysmal. The economy fundamentally will not recover until we beat this virus. We need universal, easy to access, 1-day or immediate testing. We need more PPE for our frontline healthcare workers. We need a coherent plan from the federal government on when certain areas should be closed and when they shouldn’t. On the economic side we need to continue the unemployment benefits with $600 additional per week. We also need support for our cities and states so that they don’t have to cut their budgets right in the midst of the greatest economic downturn since the great depression.
Police reform: Reform is needed on all levels of the criminal justice system. We need broad reforms to crack down on departments with a history of racial profiling and officers with high levels of complaints against them. We need to ensure that law enforcement have the right training and make sure that we’re sending the right people to handle each situation. We must address the racial disparities in sentencing and reform the bail bond system. Most importantly, those in power have to listen to the communities affected by these issues and realize that we will not get anywhere if we don’t try to sit down and work together to make change.
Education: Like with the economy, our schools won’t go back to normal until we have beaten this virus. Our federal government must ensure that our kids are competing on a level playing field – that everyone has the opportunity to succeed if they work hard and follow the rules. That’s the promise of America, and it starts with our kids. I believe strongly that the federal government should fund universal pre-k and provide our schools with the resources they need so our kids can get the education they deserve. In Congress, I’ll work to lower the cost of higher education, including community colleges and technical schools-which provide millions of Americans with skills that help them compete in a growing economy.
Transportation: Transportation infrastructure is often costly to build and maintain, yet will pay off long term. Whether it’s creating new train lines, funding bus routes, or ensuring that our roads and bridges are properly maintained, the federal government should ensure that the state has the funding it needs so that these projects can move forward in a timely manner.
Other: Getting dark money out of politics. For two years, I worked with a group of volunteers to pass the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act in order to make insulin more affordable and accessible. This is a life or death matter to those who need it to survive. On the Minnesota State Senate floor, we were up against teams of large lobbying firms hired by Big Pharma. These corporate lobbyists had the financial power to block this bill by influencing Senate Republican leadership with over $300,000 in campaign contributions. After the first year, their money was successful in blocking our bill. But we didn't give up the fight. Eventually, with the help of some press and media scrutiny, we were able to put enough pressure on the Senate Republicans to pass the bill.
Even though corporate special interest groups like the ones I fought on the Minnesota State Senate floor have given my opponent’s campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars, I have pledged to never take contributions from corporate political action committees in my campaign. I’ve seen firsthand the damage corporate money does to getting things done for people and would make it a top priority in Congress to reform our broken campaign finance system.
Background: I’m a 4th generation resident of Crow Wing County. Minnesota is my home. When I was a teenager, my brother Will and I were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. I promised Will that I would find a cure and I’ve been working for people with diabetes ever since. I went
door to door raising money for research and advocacy, then became the National Youth Advocate for the American Diabetes Association. I’ve lobbied Congress and State Legislatures across the country to take action and fought for years to lower the price of insulin and protect people with pre-existing conditions like mine. Most recently I spearheaded the effort to pass the Alec Smith Affordable Insulin Act here in Minnesota.
At 28, I became the youngest member of the Baxter City Council. I worked with my conservative colleagues to manage the city budget, worked with the police to combat sex trafficking, and worked with our local hospitals to expand mental healthcare options. In Congress, I’ll do the same, working across the aisle to get things done. We must expand access to affordable healthcare, lower prescription drug costs, and make our economy work again for all Minnesotans.
Pete Stauber
Priority: Two years ago, one of the focal points of my campaign as a first-time congressional candidate was to let you, the voters, know who I am. I introduced myself to you and shared my story, what my priorities are, and how I wanted to represent the 8th congressional district. Professional hockey player, small-business owner, police officer: those were the uniforms I wore throughout my life. That uniform changed in 2019 when I took my oath. Whether it’s a suit and tie when I’m at the White House meeting with President Trump on criminal-justice reform, slacks and a sport coat when I visit with small-business owners in Cambridge, or jeans and Carhartts when I’m visiting with farmers, loggers, or miners, my purpose is resolute. My priority isn’t an issue: It’s you the people. I am humbled to be your congressman. For the past two years I have been listening to you and learning from you. My focus in Congress is on you. It has been a privilege fighting for our way of life, and I would be honored to receive your vote to continue advocating on your behalf.
Economy: Before the global pandemic struck our economy was churning at historic levels. Unemployment was the lowest since before we landed on the moon. I supported a pro-growth economy that got us to record levels and we’ll get there again. I was proud to support bipartisan legislation like the CARES Act that provided emergency funding and resources for federal, state, and local responses to COVID-19, as well as provide small businesses with emergency relief (Paycheck Protection Program) that saved more than 50 million jobs. One thing the pandemic has shown us is we must become a more self-reliant country. Our miners, manufacturers, and others throughout our domestic supply chain eagerly await the chance to serve their nation and responsibly source these resources needed for every sector of our economy.
Police reform: Across our country, once peaceful protests turned into riots, chaos, looting, lawlessness, and in some cases, anarchy reined. And now, they are calling to defund our police. We can’t allow our country to get held hostage by lawlessness and anarchists. That’s not the society we want to be. As we rebuild trust between our police and their communities, I am proud to be working with Sen. Tim Scott on meaningful criminal justice reform, the JUSTICE Act, which includes bipartisan provisions that would rebuild performance, accountability, and transparency within police departments nationwide. Instead of defunding the police, we need to build trust between communities and their police.
Education: Every child in every school should receive a quality education. While Washington should play a limited role, we must do what we can to provide parents and school leaders the certainty and flexibility they need to deliver children a great education. Year after year we are not living up to our responsibilities to students with disabilities. Rather than proposing new programs and schemes that divert scarce resources away from classrooms serving these students, Washington should fulfill its promise made to these students. As a parent of a child with Down syndrome, I was especially proud to work with Democrat Rep. Angie Craig on the bipartisan IDEA Full Funding Act, to fully fund special education in our public schools. Additionally, I am honored to receive an “A” rating from the National Education Association (NEA).
Transportation: As a member the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I remain committed to addressing our growing infrastructure needs, taking on the challenges of providing reliable investment in our transportation network, and harnessing innovation to more effectively and safely move goods and people throughout the country. As we work our way back toward economic recovery, rebuilding our infrastructure is more important than ever. We must prioritize our highways, roads, and bridges and I am proud to have helped champion numerous local transportation initiatives important to our communities in the 8th district.
Other: Just a few short months ago, unemployment was the lowest since we first landed on the moon. Small-business optimism was soaring to an all-time high. Consumer confidence was skyrocketing. Wage growth was steadily climbing. Our economy was chugging and churning at unprecedented levels. Then a global pandemic struck, and the governor shut down our businesses, schools, and even our places of worship. Our nation’s economy shuddered and our spirit was shaken. Minnesota’s main streets were locked down, unemployment skyrocketed, and a billion-dollar state surplus turned upside down into a multibillion-dollar deficit. Our way of life was drastically altered in ways we hadn’t experienced before. We will overcome this. I continue working with President Trump and Congress to unleash the economic engine in Minnesota’s 8th congressional district to create jobs and an economic boom for our working families. This means promoting small-business relief and fighting relentlessly for job creators. We are recovering, and our economy is rebuilding – we’ve added 10.6 million jobs in the past three months, but this is the only beginning. We know how to get our economy moving again, and when we do, we will be a stronger, more resilient, and self-reliant country.
Background: From playing hockey all my life to my two-plus decades of committed public service in law enforcement, I am a problem solver. Like so many Minnesotans, I grew up on the rink. After high school, I was the team captain for Lake Superior State University where we won the national championship. I recently retired from the Duluth Police Department after 22 years of service and considered it a privilege to serve. My wife, Jodi, is an Iraq war veteran who retired from the 148th Fighter Wing as the first female Command Chief in the history of the unit. Jodi and I have four children and a foster baby and they are one of the reasons I am running for reelection to Congress. We have to do all we can to ensure the American dream is within reach for their generation and generations to come so they can enjoy the freedom and prosperity that has made America great.