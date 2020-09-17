In an effort to provide information about the upcoming election, The Journal sent questionnaires in August to candidates in contested state and local elections.
Responses were due at 9 a.m. Sept. 9. Each candidate acknowledged receipt of the questionnaire. Candidates who did not respond, or who responded too late, are not included in this Voter’s Guide material. Only spelling errors were corrected. Each of the candidates were limited in their total responses to 500 words.
Candidates sent questionnaires are in races for the following positions: International Falls mayor, International Falls councilor-at large, Koochiching District 3 commissioner, Littlefork-Big Falls School District, Littlefork City Council, Ranier City Council, Big Falls City Council, Minnesota House District 3A, Minnesota Senate District 3, and Minnesota's Ninth Judicial District Court 4 and Court 19.
The questions:
- Briefly summarize your personal background and experiences.
- Why are you running for office?
- What are your priorities?
- Why are you the best candidate for this office?
- Is there something else you want to tell constituents about yourself or your views?
Big Falls City Council
The following are seeking two seats on the Big Falls City Council: LouAnn Abendroth, Angela Boes, Beth Pihlaja, Brenda Sursely, Heidi Boes Watson.