Food and housing top the list of insecurities among college students, revealed a recent survey administered to assess their basic needs.
The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice released the results of the 2020 #RealCollege survey of students at 28 Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. The survey, which is an assessment of basic needs insecurity among college students, shows:
- 37 percent of respondents were food insecure in the prior 30 days;
- 48 percent were housing insecure in the previous year;
- 18 percent experienced homelessness during the previous year.
The study was part of the fifth annual #RealCollege nationwide survey conducted by the Hope Center.
“Successful completion of a degree or certificate program is challenging enough for any student, but it is particularly difficult for students who are hungry or do not have a place to live,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “The success of our students is a primary focus of all of our colleges and universities, so connecting students to resources to help them meet basic needs is intrinsic to our commitment to our students and our obligations to meet the workforce needs of Minnesota.”
“It is clear that college is now about serious financial struggles, not partying,” said Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab, founding director of the Hope Center and the leading expert on basic needs insecurity among college students. “Money weighs heavily on students’ minds, and without a safe place to sleep and enough to eat they cannot concentrate on learning.”
All Minnesota State colleges and universities have some form of program in place to help address food insecurity. These programs include a food pantry or other program that provides food to students, or intentional partnerships with community organizations that address food insecurity.
RRCC
Locally, Rainy River Community College offers the Voyageur Food Pantry on campus, which opened two years ago to help relieve nutritional stress.
“RRCC students do experience food insecurities," said Provost Roxanne Kelly. "We often hear about students who don’t have enough food to last until payday along with a number of other scenarios that don’t provide the nutrition that is essential for them to learn. Students use the pantry on a regular basis and seem to be very pleased with the items that are available to them."
Not all students who experience food insecurities are students in RRCC housing, Kelly said. They are students from local areas as well. During the 2018-2019 academic year, students used the pantry more than 5,800 times, consuming in excess of 10,000 pounds of food, beverages and fresh fruit. Usage is tracked daily by number of people using the pantry, not the number of items a person takes.
"We know that our efforts do not cure the problem, but we strive to do what we can to address the immediate need," she said.
In addition, the college partners with several community members, churches, the Falls Hunger Coalition, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Rainy River Community College Foundation to help in the effort. Students have been surveyed on items that they would like to see in the pantry and efforts are made to purchase those items
The Voyageur Pantry is open Monday through Friday 7:45 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and can be open after hours by housing staff as needed.
The #RealCollege survey for Minnesota was conducted at 28 colleges and universities of Minnesota State. Approximately 9,812 students attending the participating colleges and universities responded to the survey.
The Hope Center defines food insecurity as the limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe food, or the ability to acquire such food in a socially acceptable manner. Housing insecurity includes a broad set of challenges such as the inability to pay rent or utilities or the need to move frequently. Homelessness means that a person does not have a stable place to live.