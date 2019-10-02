Hats and mittens came out of hibernation Wednesday during the celebration of National Walk to School Day in International Falls.
With temperatures hovering right around 40 degrees, students bundled up for the annual event that involves communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day.
According to walkbiketoschool.org, it began in 1997 as a one-day event. Over time, this event has become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school and a celebration – with record breaking participation – each October.
Thousands of schools across America – from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico – participated in Wednesday's event.