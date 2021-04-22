Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation today asking Minnesotans to spend two minutes in silence to honor Daunte Wright from noon to 12:02 p.m., today to mark the start of his funeral service.
“Daunte Wright was beloved by his family, neighbors, and community, and had his entire young life ahead of him. We mourn the loss of Daunte Wright, and as a state we offer our deepest condolences to the Wright family,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “We know that this tragedy is connected to the deep, systemic racism in our society that Black people in Minnesota and across the country face every single day. While nothing can bring Daunte Wright back to his loved ones, we must continue to work to enact real, meaningful change at the local, state, and national levels to fight systemic racism so that every person in Minnesota – Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White – can be safe and thrive. We must be steadfast in our accountability to change from the top to the bottom, and not rest until we create a different future for Daunte Wright’s son, and every other child like him.”
Daunte Wright’s funeral will be held today at noon.