As COVID-19 surges across the country, Gov, Tim Walz has asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to act quickly to provide assistance for workers, families, businesses, and states.
“The current situation is simply untenable," Walz said after sending the letter. “As the virus surges and demands pauses on our economy, we need federal support to ensure Minnesotans can make ends meet. We need Congress to act immediately to help keep our businesses afloat, our workers paid, and our families with food on the table. I will continue to fight with every fiber of my being for that support that you need and deserve.”
Minnesota has used previous federal funding from the CARES Act to help workers and families stay afloat through unemployment programs and other supports. It has assisted through the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped thousands of small businesses through the early months of the pandemic. Previous federal support has also helped fund the state’s response to COVID-19, including a testing program that is free and accessible to all; personal protective equipment; as well as critical support for childcare providers, small businesses, and our education system.
Current funding provided to state and local governments must be used by Dec. 30, leaving states without federal resources to combat the rising tide of infections, unemployment, and human services needs that will continue after the funds from the CARES Act expire.