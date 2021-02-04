Gov. Tim Walz this week highlighted a budget proposal to improve public safety across Minnesota through the State Aid for Emergencies (SAFE) Account.
The SAFE Account would provide public safety cost-share assistance through a reimbursement mechanism to local governments during an unplanned or extraordinary public safety event that exhausts available local resources, including mutual aid.
“Over the past year, Minnesota has experienced some of the most significant public safety challenges in a generation,” said Walz. “While we cannot predict every challenge that may arise, we can and must be prepared to protect the safety of all Minnesotans. The SAFE Account does just that. By helping local governments with expenses that arise from extraordinary events, we can ensure that the safety of Minnesotans remains the utmost priority.”
“Ensuring safe communities throughout Minnesota is a priority of our administration, as we continue to work toward a future where all Minnesotans are protected and respected by law enforcement,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “As our small businesses continue to rebuild following the civil unrest last summer, and as state capitols across the country see increased security risks following the attack on the U.S. Capitol this past January, the SAFE Account helps ensure that our communities are protected as we move forward together.”
Local governments across the state will be able to apply for reimbursement funding through the SAFE Account following an extraordinary public safety event. In the immediate term, the budget proposal will help secure the necessary public safety resources in advance of the spring trials of the former officers charged in the death of George Floyd.
“As we prepare to keep the peace in anticipation of the trials of the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd, we are working with our state and local law enforcement partners to prevent crime so that people’s voices can be heard,” said Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington. “We’re asking legislators to take swift action to make this funding available so we can be fully prepared to keep Minnesota’s homes, places of worship, and workplaces safe.”
Currently, there is a gap in state assistance for local governments when a public safety event occurs in their community that is significant enough to exhaust local resources. The $35 million SAFE Account would help keep Minnesotans across the state safe by reimbursing local governments for public safety needs. Eligibility occurs when an emergency is declared, when all mutual aid has been exhausted, and when the event is not covered by other federal and state disaster assistance programs. Eligible expenses are overtime costs, travel expenses, food, lodging, and incidental supplies for law enforcement officers.