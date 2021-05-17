Gov. Tim Walz today announced this morning that he has reached a bipartisan budget agreement with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman that supports working families, ensures students continue to catch up on learning, and helps small businesses to drive Minnesota’s economic recovery.
“This bipartisan budget confronts the challenges we face today while investing in the future to help Minnesotans emerge from this crisis stronger than before," Walz said in a statement. "Not every Minnesotan was hit by COVID-19 equally – many families and small businesses have struggled tremendously over the past year. That is why it’s so important that we make it easier for families to get by, ensure our students catch up on learning loss, and provide support to our small businesses.”
“I’m proud that the agreement we reached makes historic investments in education while providing tax cuts for Minnesotans across the state. This demonstrates that, despite a divided legislature, Minnesotans are united by our shared values: We look out for our neighbors, we want everyone to have an opportunity to succeed, and we all do better when we all do better.”
Details of each budget area are still being finalized.