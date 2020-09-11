In observance of the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and in accordance with a proclamation issued by the president, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that all United States flags and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the state of Minnesota from sunrise until sunset.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in observance of the anniversary.
“September 11th is a solemn day of remembrance across the state of Minnesota,” saidWalz. “On the 19th anniversary, we lower our flags in honor of the Americans who were lost, who were injured, and who saved lives on that tragic day. We recognize the incredible heroism of our nation’s first responders and we reflect on the unwavering spirit of the American people ”
In respect for the victims of this tragedy, Walz proclaimed today, September 11, 2020, to be Patriot Day and a Day of Service and Remembrance in the State of Minnesota.
Walz encourages all Minnesotans to observe the National Moment of Silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation will light the I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis with red, white, and blue.