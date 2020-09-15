With both candidates coming to Minnesota this week, Gov. Tim Walz calls on campaigns to plan safe events and ‘partner with us in the fight against COVID-19.
In a letter to the presidential campaigns of Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden today, Walz asked that their upcoming campaign events comply with Minnesota’s COVID-19 Safety Guidelines. Both campaigns have visits to Minnesota scheduled this week.
“As the election nears, Minnesotans look forward to hearing from political candidates about their vision for our state and country,” Walz wrote. “While we welcome the opportunity for Minnesotans to participate in democracy, we ask that your events comply with our state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. Partner with us in the fight against COVID-19.”
“COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to Minnesota,” Walz’s letter concluded. “Over 1,900 Minnesotans have died from the virus, including more than 200 in the past month. Please demonstrate that you value Minnesota by protecting the health of our communities. Join us in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep our businesses open, and get back to the activities we love.”
In order to comply with the relevant guidelines, the events generally must not exceed 25 percent capacity, not to exceed 250 people. The organizers may be able to increase total attendance if they choose a venue with multiple event spaces with separate capacity limits, as long as each separate space is limited to the lesser of 250 people or 25 percent capacity.
Attendees must maintain social distancing of at least six feet at all times, including when entering and exiting the event. Face coverings are required indoors and strongly encouraged outdoors.
Complete guidance is available at: https://staysafe.mn.gov/industry-guidance/