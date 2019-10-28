LITTLEFORK - Echoing reports from past meetings, the Littlefork Fire Department is still struggling to find volunteers.
“The only concern I’ve got is we’re still quite short on members at the fire department, and still looking for volunteers,” firefighter Dan Krause told the council Thursday.
“It’s going to be a problem,” Councilor Kevin Sather said.
Krause said the department has lost seven members and in total, the department is short nine. He is trying to use word of mouth to appeal to potential volunteers, but so far has been unsuccessful, he said. He also noted there are a couple of members nearing retirement age.
“Is there a possible reason for it that you can think of, for people not wanting to?” Councilor Loren Lehman asked.
Krause said he believes the department isn’t attracting volunteers due to increased training requirements. In order to qualify for most grants, Firefighter I certification is required, but Mayor Mike Fort questioned whether Firefighter II certification was necessary.
Firefighter I typically covers fire service history, fire department organization, firefighter safety, basic rescue operations, personal protective equipment, fire control operations and fire behavior and combustion. Firefighter II typically covers additional training in structural fire control and rescue operations, as well as fire and life safety initiatives, preparedness, and maintenance.
“If you’re going to lose members because of (Firefighter II requirements), then back off,” Fort recommended.
Krause said he would look into it.
Minnesota's Elicensing website states only full-time firefighters are required to be licensed, which requires a Firefighter II certification. Volunteers and part-time firefighters are not required to be licensed.
Fort also recommended that Krause look for volunteers farther outside of city limits, and suggested running ads in area newspapers.
Lehman noted this is a nationwide issue. “A lot of people just aren’t volunteering anymore, it’s quite a commitment now,” he said.
Members of the council expressed concerns that increasing requirements would cause small-town fire departments to shut down.
Firefighter Valerie Krause told the council, “We are important to have. The volunteers are important.”
The council also heard updates from John Mattonen from JPJ Engineering on the water/sewer lines project as well as the proposed wellhead protection plan.
The sewer pond structures are now complete with the exception of a cover that needs to be added to structure A. The only issue, Mattonen said, is a bend and blockage in one of the drainage pipes. “They kept pulling more and more materials out,” he said.
“My understanding is that it was those flushable wipes that made a big mass in the end," Lehman said. "They don’t disintegrate."
“Otherwise, I think that project went pretty good,” Mattonen said.
In related business, the council approved a resolution to issue a certificate of substantial completion to the contractor for the sewer ponds project.
Mattonen also told the council that the sewer line project in Lofgren Park will move forward. Councilors indicated that they would like to have two quotes for the project, but only have one so far.
A public hearing on the proposed wellhead protection plan is scheduled for just prior to the regular Nov. 21 council meeting. A 20-minute presentation will precede taking public comment.
Other business
In other business the council:
- Approved an equipment lease agreement with Border State Bank for the purchase of a new loader. Payments will begin in 2020.
- In a report from the Littlefork Municipal Liquor Store, the council learned of new hire Trina Boorman and profit for the month of around $2,000. A hunter’s dance is in the works.
- Set the Truth in Taxation Hearing for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, prior to the regular city council meeting.
- Heard a report of the progress made in the city park gazebo project. Outlines were drawn in paint where the gazebo will stand. Committee members said they hope to have concrete poured in the spring.