A water main break along Highway 11-71 in International Falls is on its way toward repair today.
Ted Brokaw, city street and water commissioner, said the leak found at 5 a.m. today should be repaired and water turned back on for two business sites.
Brokaw said the crew has been able to place a repair sleeve on the line and have begun backfilling.
"I have my fingers crossed and will be turning on (the water) again any minute," he reported at about 11:30 this morning.
Brokaw said the leak was discovered at 4 p.m. Monday and crews worked until 1 a.m. Tuesday trying to locate it. They were back at it again at 7 a.m., located the leak, made a repair and had the water turned back on later that day, but the line began leaking in another place, he said.
"We have made repairs to the main, but once we turn it back on again it starts leaking in a different spot," he said. "With the frost and concrete, it has been a real struggle to be able to pinpoint where exactly the leaks are coming from. We have found the other leak, have the repair sleeve on it and are now backfilling so baring any more leaks, the customers should have water shortly."
Water had been shut off to the Nomad Motel and the building owned by Gary Potter that houses several businesses. No residential customers have been affected.
Brokaw noted that leak detection staff from Minnesota Rural Water, of Elbow Lake, were at the site this morning with equipment trying to help pinpoint the exact spot to save time. The service is free to membership of The Minnesota Rural Water Association, of which International Falls is a member.
Brokaw credited Mother Nature for the break, and his staff for the fix.
"It hasn’t been an issue of effort, just the joys of living in northern Minnesota and frost," he said. "My staff has been really working hard to get things fixed."