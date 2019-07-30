Meetings on water levels and the watershed are planned for International Falls and Baudette in August.
The Water Levels Committee of the International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board will offer information about the Rainy and Namakan lakes rule curves when it meets.
The rule curves will be discussed at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the auditorium at Rainy River Community College, located at 1501 Highway 71, International Falls.
The entire International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Lake of the Woods County Museum, 119 8th Avenue SE, Baudette.
The International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board to assist with binational coordination of water quality efforts for the entire boundary watershed and to coordinate the management of the water levels and flows on Rainy and Namakan lakes and the Rainy River
Further information on the International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board is available at http://ijc.org/en_/RLWWB